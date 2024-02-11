There will be no unity in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab and the Federation, we will form our Government Alone , Barrister Gohar

There will be no unity in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab and the Federation, Barrister Gohar

Barrister Gohar, leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), says that there will be no unity in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab and Federation. The name of the provincial government and the chief minister will be decided by Tuesday.

Talking to the media, Barrister Gohar Khan said that no party has contacted our independent candidates, the party has called a meeting, all the independent candidates are in touch, they have the party’s support.

Barrister Gohar said that no name has been finalized for the Chief Minister in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the next course of action will be decided after solving the basic administrative issues.

On the other hand, the sources say that Umair Niazi has contacted the independent candidates who won the National Assembly seats.

Party sources say that there will be no alliance with any political party, the focus is on forming a government alone