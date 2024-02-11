Breaking Free from Poisonous Polarisation

The dust has settled on Pakistan’s February 8th general elections, but there is an air still thick with controversy. The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), entrusted with upholding the very foundations of democracy with fair and transparent elections, stands accused of failing its first and foremost constitutional duty.

The harped-about Election Management System (EMS) sputtered and failed and as always the apprehensions became true with the delayed results. It has added fire to the fuel of extremely polarised political tensions, besides the blatant violation of the Elections Act 2017. This breakdown has shaken the fragile trust in the process, jeopardizing stability in a nation already grappling with the crippling economic crisis.

Many voters faced challenges with the denial of a recognizable election symbol to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), a party which was projected by leading pollsters as the most popular party. Particularly for less literate voters, identifying the right party or candidate on the ballot became a confusing puzzle. The absence of their familiar symbol led to widespread confusion and spoiled votes, potentially favouring certain parties and raising serious concerns about fairness.

Now more than ever, there is a pressing need for unity and collaboration to steer the nation towards political stability and progress, honouring the trust placed in them by the electorate.

To make matters worse, the suspension of internet and cellular services on Election Day effectively silenced voters, especially those in remote areas. Access to essential polling information through the ECP’s platform became impossible, effectively disenfranchising a significant portion of the electorate. This incident underlines the vulnerabilities of Pakistan’s electoral system and amplifies existing barriers to political participation, particularly for marginalized communities and rural populations.

Independent observers, such as PATTAN-Coalition38, comprising CSOs, CBOs, labour unions, and intellectuals, meticulously documented numerous irregularities and challenges encountered by voters during Pakistan’s recent elections. It is estimated that 15% of eligible voters were unable to cast their ballots, citing reasons such as sudden changes in polling stations and the scattering of votes across different areas. These glaring discrepancies cast serious doubts on the fairness and impartiality of the electoral process, prompting urgent calls for reform.

Reports of difficulties during polling paint a picture of an uneven pre-poll period. Complaints ranged from the absence of PTI polling agents inside booths to attempts to influence voters and instances of outright vote-buying. This highlights the pervasiveness of electoral malpractices in Pakistan, with the alarming 15% prevalence of vote-buying demanding stricter measures to combat fraud and ensure the integrity of the process.

Pakistan’s single-vote victory system creates fertile ground for small-scale but widespread rigging through tactics like vote-buying, CNIC manipulation, ballot spoiling, and manipulating votes in remote areas. These methods make it difficult to trace culprits and erode public trust in the ECP and the legitimacy of the elected government.

While the presence of international observers is welcome, it’s not enough to provide a comprehensive and rigorous assessment. Independent poll observers emphasize the need for a much more thorough and in-depth evaluation to ensure true fairness and transparency. Quick observations and limited interactions with politicians and civil society groups may not capture the complexities and inherent challenges of Pakistan’s electoral system.

The controversy surrounding the elections is further magnified by the intense political polarization within the country. The PTI, the largest party, faced unprecedented challenges, including the incarceration of its top leadership denial of election symbols and the imprisonment of key leaders. These actions not only undermine the democratic rights of PTI supporters but also raise serious concerns about the fairness and impartiality of the whole exercise. Targeting the main opposition party in this way not only undermines the core principles of democracy and free and fair elections but also deepens existing social divisions, further exacerbating political polarization.

This controversy adds another layer of uncertainty and instability to a nation already facing a severe economic crisis. High inflation, widespread joblessness, and a tax burden disproportionately falling on ordinary citizens have created a sense of deep disillusionment and despair, fuelling social unrest and political instability.

Holding controversial elections amidst such dire economic circumstances only serves to worsen the situation. The lack of transparency and fairness in the electoral process erodes investor confidence and exacerbates economic woes, deepening the cycle of poverty and inequality. The burden of this economic hardship falls most heavily on ordinary citizens already struggling to make ends meet, pushing social tensions to a breaking point and increasing the risk of unrest.

Addressing the systemic flaws in the electoral process requires a thorough review and restructuring of the ECP, ensuring its independence and impartiality. Alleviating the economic hardships faced by the population demands comprehensive policies that prioritize job creation, reduce poverty, and address inequalities.

As the poll results have unfolded, candidates backed by the embattled PTI have surged ahead in the race, despite the party’s central leadership being ensnared in serious allegations, including sedition and the misappropriation of national assets, resulting in their incarceration. This development underscores the resilience of the party’s support base and the significance of the electorate’s mandate.

Amidst this backdrop, it is imperative for the major parties, the PML-N and PPP to engage PTI to bridge the gaping political divide. Now more than ever, there is a pressing need for unity and collaboration to steer the nation towards political stability and progress, honouring the trust placed in them by the electorate.

“Bridging the deep political divides requires sincere dialogue and compromise among political parties, placing national interests ahead of personal agendas,” stresses Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed, emphasizing the need to mend the fractures in a political landscape marred by polarization. “If we’re willing to forgive militants who have taken innocent lives and extend a hand of friendship to the Taliban regime, why can’t we reconcile with each other?” he questioned, urging political leaders to embrace a practical yet compassionate approach for the sake of political stability and to offer aid to those affected by economic downturn, inflation, and unemployment.

The writer is an Islamabad-based veteran journalist and an independent researcher. He can be reached on Twitter @riazmissen