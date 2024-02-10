Zardari, Nawaz post-election meeting postponed

The meeting between the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) supremo and Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) co-chairman scheduled to be held today was reportedly postponed. Sources claimed that a meeting that was expected to be held between PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari has been postponed. Earlier to this, former President Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto reached Lahore for a ‘crucial post-election meeting’. The PPP leaders are expected to hold a meeting with Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Supremo Nawaz Sharif during their visit to Lahore for an emergency meeting with party leaders to consult on challenging the election results in NA-127. The PPP leadership is also expected to adopt a stance on their reservations regarding election results in the Punjab region.