No official conversation between PML-N, PTI on coalition: Bilawal

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that his party has not had any official conversation with PML-N, the PTI or any other political parties on a possible coalition.

Speaking to a private TV channel, the former foreign minister accepted that his party would not be able to form a government by itself.

When asked if he or his father Asif Zardari had any meeting with PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, Bilawal said: “I am in no position to confirm any such meeting. When all the results are in front of us, we will be in a position to engage with others.” Bilawal also made it clear that no independent candidate from the PTI bloc had contacted him or any PPP leader so far.

“We are in touch with some independents but no independent from the PTI bloc has contacted us so far,” he said. The statement comes a day after it was reported that former President Asif Zardari and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif held a meeting on Friday at the residence of Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi.

Sources said that the meeting was also attended by PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto, Faryal Talpur, the sister of Asif Zardari. The leaders of the two parties discussed the political situation, the formation of the future government, and the possibility of a coalition, they added.

According to sources, Shehbaz Sharif also conveyed the message of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to Asif Zardari. They said that the two sides expressed their desire to work together for the stability and prosperity of the country. The meeting lasted for about an hour. Earlier, Nawaz Sharif had announced working with all parties to take the country out of the economic crisis and get rid of the plethora of crises and tasked Shehbaz with approaching allies.