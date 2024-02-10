X censored as Pakistan’s political crisis explodes

Internet monitor Netblocks on Saturday reported a nationwide disruption to X (formerly Twitter) in Pakistan amid political turmoil.

“Confirmed: Live metrics show a nation-scale disruption to X/Twitter across #Pakistan; the incident comes amid political turmoil after a controversial election held under an internet and mobile network blackout,” NetBlocks said on X.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) blasted the authorities for disruption to X, calling the move “absolutely shameful.”

“After closing mobile services in Pakistan during election day, they have no blocked X in Pakistan because PTI was exposing the rigging!!,” PTI wrote on X.

The disruption comes as the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) continued to issue results for the General Elections 2024 more than 48 hours after the polling ended.

The counting of votes apparently continued on Saturday despite expectations that a clear picture would emerge on Friday.

According to unofficial results, PTI-backed independent candidates are leading, while PML-N is trailing with 72 seats. Pakistan Peoples Party is third in the race with 54 seats, while the results of 10 seats are still awaited.