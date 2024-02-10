‘AHS: Delicate’ Part 2, ‘The Veil’ with Elisabeth Moss get April premiere dates

FX has unveiled its spring programming slate, including its Hulu premieres.

The network announced premiere dates for American Horror Story: Delicate Part 2, Welcome to Wrexham Season 3, The Veil starring Elisabeth Moss, and other projects in a press release Friday.

American Horror Story: Delicate Part 2, the second half of the horror anthology series’ 12th season, will premiere April 3 at 10 p.m. EST on FX and stream the next day on Hulu.

Delicate is based on the Danielle Valentine novel Delicate Condition and stars Emma Roberts, Matt Czuchry, Kim Kardashian, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Denis O’Hare and Cara Delevingne.

Welcome to Wrexham will return for a third season April 18 at 10 p.m. EST and stream the next day on Hulu.

The sports docuseries follows actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney as they assume ownership of Wrexham AFC, a U.K. soccer club hailing from a working-class town in Wales.

The Veil will premiere April 30 on Hulu. The new thriller series is written by Steven Knight (Peaky Blinders) and stars Elisabeth Moss, Yumna Marwan, Dali Benssalah and Josh Charles.

The show explores “the surprising and fraught relationship between two women who play a deadly game of truth and lies on the road from Istanbul to Paris and London.”

In addition, The New York Times Presents: Broken Horses, a new documentary about systemic issues in horse racing, will premiere April 26 at 10 p.m. on FX, while Clipped, a limited series revisiting the scandal surrounding former Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling’s racist remarks, will debut June 4 on Hulu.