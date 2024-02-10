Richa and Ali Fazal expecting their first child

Bollywood celebrity couple Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are expecting their first child together, they announced on Friday. Bollywood’s reel-to-real-life couple, actors Ali Fazal and his wife Richa Chadha took social media by storm yesterday morning, as they announced to be expecting a child together.

Taking to his Instagram handle, with millions of followers, the ‘3 Idiots’ actor posted a two-picture gallery, featuring a click of the couple and a numerical equation ‘1+1=3’, to share the good news with their fans.

“A tiny heartbeat is the loudest sound in our world,” he wrote in the caption with a loved-up emoji.

The joyous announcement was met with great excitement from thousands of their fans and the entertainment fraternity, who swamped the comments section of the post with heartfelt wishes for the parents-to-be.

Fellow celebrities like Aditi Rao Hydari, Dia Mirza, Tabu, Mrunal Thakur, Kriti Kharbanda, Shruti Haasan, Ayushmann Khurrana and Kalki Koechlin among others extended their congratulations to the expecting couple.

It is pertinent to mention here that the ‘Fukrey’ couple, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, who first met on the sets of their film a decade ago and have been in a relationship since then, officially celebrated their marriage in October 2022, after two years of formalising the union.