Unneeded Official Spending

According to the State Bank of Pakistan, the country’s internal and external financial burden has reached Rs64 trillion, which means every citizen old and new-born is in debt of Rs250,000. The World Bank and UNICEF give the bad news that Pakistan’s external debt amounting to $127 billion places it in the first position among the top ten countries with the highest external debt. The financial situation is most worrying indeed for the sensitive citizens who feel it, even if not for the top ruling layers of the country.

The latest report reveals that Prime Minister Kakar’s caretaker government has set a new record of borrowing Rs4 trillion so far from the banks. Where do the foreign and locally borrowed funds disappear? It boggles the minds of the citizens. After all, Pakistan being declared by the World Bank and UNICEF on top of the ten countries with the highest external debt should make us lose our sleep. Unfortunately, that’s not so when we see how lavishly our governments blow up borrowed billions.

What is visible on the ground is government spending on official buildings and how these are designed and constructed. Leaving aside many official secretariats, even buildings for ordinary purposes are huge. For instance, the NADRA building in Johar Town covers a large space and has many storeys. The plush view with glass all around shows the building is designed to be air-conditioned. At a short distance from it, another multi-storey building belonging to the Statistics Department of Punjab has been constructed, which remains unoccupied so far. Would merely the collection of various statistics of the province require such a behemoth at public expense? Similar is the case of the Punjab Agriculture Food and Drug Authority building near Thokar Niazbeg under construction for the last many years. This building also displays glasswork all around it. The way these buildings are designed will also need air-conditioning to sit and work inside them. Would someone question what’s the need of erecting such monstrous buildings when the country tops the list of the most indebted states?

When bureaucrats observe their senior echelons busy maintaining luxurious lifestyles, they feel justified in following them. The Punjab government released Rs2.3 billion to buy luxury vehicles, including Prados, double cabins and Vigos for the assistant commissioners, deputy commissioners and additional commissioners. Why didn’t the high-ups realise where the country financially stood? When Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa was elevated to his present position, he declined to use the official luxury car. The personal example he set should have been emulated by the state bureaucracy, including the ministers.

Visiting the capital Islamabad, one feels awestruck to observe various government secretariats and massive other state buildings. The shiny official luxury vehicles on the roads give the impression as if one is in the city of a fabulously rich country. Soon what lurks in the back of the mind is the figure of Rs250,000 that every citizen of this poor nation owes as part of a loan.

A look at the prime minister’s house leaves the onlooker wondering why an elected and senior appointment holder lives in such luxurious conditions at state expense. I happened to see 10 Downing Street where the prime minister of, so to say, the mother of democracies lives. It’s an ordinary house with a guard posted outside. People roam about in the surroundings undisturbed.

However, it is pointless to compare the PM House where our premier lives and 10 Downing Street, which is the official residence of the British Prime Minister. In all fairness, the government should allow public tours of the PM house, and various governor houses for the public to see in what opulence their leaders live in the name of serving them. While visitors are allowed to tour the White House, the official residence of the US President, why similar arrangement cannot be made in our country?

As it is touted that accountability is part of the democratic form of government, the voters should have the right to question their elected leaders about the high living they enjoy at public expense. Austerity has to begin from the top downward. If the prime minister decides to lead a simple and austere life, the bureaucrats will be forced to adopt a similar way of life. Lastly, it’s so tragic that despite innumerable resources, including vast agricultural land, our country is under so much foreign and local debt.

The writer is a Lahore-based columnist and can be reached at pinecity@gmail.com