UK flags election concerns, urges fairness

In a statement Friday, British Foreign Minister David Cameron acknowledged “serious concerns” raised about fairness and inclusivity of the elections and urged authorities in Pakistan to ensure free access to information and legal enforcement.

“We express regret that certain political leaders were barred from participating in the elections and that identifiable party symbols could not be used, and that not all parties were officially allowed to run for office,” David Cameron said. “We also note the restrictions imposed on internet access on polling day, significant delays to the reporting of results, and claims of irregularities in the counting process.”

He urged authorities in Pakistan to uphold fundamental human rights including free access to information, and the rule of law. “This includes the right to a fair trial, through adherence to due process and an independent and transparent judicial system, free from interference,” the statement emphasized.

The statement went on to note that the election of a civilian government with the mandate to deliver crucial reforms is essential for Pakistan to flourish. “The new government must be accountable to the people it serves, and work to represent the interests of all Pakistan’s citizens and communities with equity and justice.”

“We look forward to working with Pakistan’s next government to achieve this and across the range of our shared interests.” The statement comes after the European Union called on Pakistani authorities to investigate all reports of election irregularities and to implement recommendations of the upcoming EU Election Expert Mission report. Earlier, Nawaz Sharif, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo, officially extended an invite to former allies to help form the next government in the backdrop of his party’s trailing position in the National Assembly seats.