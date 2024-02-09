Adamjee Life partners Faysal Funds for takaful benefits

Adamjee Life Assurance – Window Takaful Operation, one of the largest Family Takaful providers, is proud to announce their strategic partnership with Faysal Funds, a leading Islamic Mutual funds Institution. This collaboration aims to bring enhanced life insurance benefits to Faysal Funds unit holders, providing them with added financial security and peace of mind.

Under this partnership, Adamjee Life Assurance will offer its exclusive Takaful services through its customer centric Family Takaful products tailored to Faysal Funds unit holders. This initiative aligns with the shared commitment of both organizations to empower individuals with comprehensive financial solutions. “We are excited about the opportunity to collaborate with Faysal Funds and extend our Family Takaful offerings to their esteemed unit holders. This partnership reflects our dedication to providing accessible and innovative financial protection solutions.” said Manzar Mushtaq (CEO – Adamjee Life Assurance).

Nadir Rahman (CEO – Faysal Funds) commented at the event “As a financial institution, our ongoing goal is to improve the overall prosperity of our valued clients. Partnering with Adamjee Life Assurance allows us to further strengthen our promise by providing life insurance benefits that complement our existing offerings.”

The partnership between Faysal Funds and Adamjee Life Assurance signifies a mutual understanding of the evolving needs of today’s investors. It underscores the importance of integrating insurance solutions with investment strategies to create a more robust financial portfolio.