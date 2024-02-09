Daily Times

Your right to know Saturday, February 10, 2024


Oil prices inch down but head for weekly gains

Agencies

Crude oil prices edged lower on Friday but are headed for a weekly gain as Middle East tensions continue unabated after Israel rejected a ceasefire proposal, dealing another blow to peace efforts. As of 1300 hours GMT, Brent, the international benchmark for two-thirds of the world’s oil, shed $0.21 (-0.26 percent) to reach $81.42 a barrel. Similarly, the West Texas Intermediate (WTI), the main oil benchmark for North America, went down by $0.10 (-0.13 percent) to $76.12 a barrel. On the other hand, the price of Arab Light increased by $1.36 (+1.69 percent) to reach $81.79 a barrel. Similarly, the price of Russian Sokol increased by $1.32 (+1.80 percent) to $74.72. Following suit, the price for Opec Basket increased to $78.86 a barrel with an uptick of $0.50 (+0.64 percent). Oil is headed for a weekly gain as Middle East tensions continue after Israel rejected a ceasefire proposal from Hamas, dealing another blow to peace efforts to end the four-month-long war. The Israel-Gaza war, which has entered its fifth month, has kept oil prices elevated. For the week, both benchmarks are poised to gain more than 5 percent. Despite intense US and international efforts to bring about a truce, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appeared to dismiss such talk on Wednesday and vowed his country’s military would keep fighting Hamas in an attempt to achieve “absolute victory”.

Submit a Comment