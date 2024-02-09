PML-N will clinch 90 NA seats, claims Ishaq Dar

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Ishaq Dar claimed on Friday that his party would clinch 90 National Assembly seats.

Expressing his thoughts, the former finance minister said: “The PTI had no majority in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly in the 2013 general elections.” Dar said, “Nawaz Sharif has already resolved to take the political parties on board if they get a majority.” Earlier today, PML-N leader Marriyum Aurangzeb hoped that her party will emerge victorious from Punjab and the centre.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Marriyum said: “With the emergence of the PML-N, there will be the start of a new era where the masses will be served with verve.” She said, “The non-availability of cellular and internet services resulted in the delay in obtaining the poll results.” “The PML-N will fulfil its promise as always in serving the masses and taking them out of all the hardships,” Marriyum maintained.