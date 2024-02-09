Hania ‘warns’ her friends

Showbiz A-lister Hania Aamir has issued a warning to her friends ahead of Valentines’ Day this year.

Actor Hania Aamir took to her Instagram handle recently, confirming that the actor is not really feeling the Valentine’s Day spirit, as she spilt her plans for February 14, this year.

In the close-up clip, posted on her stories, the ‘Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha’ actor warned her friends that if anyone from her followed accounts shares any sort of flower pictures on V Day, she is going to unfollow that person.

Though not stated clear, the video hints at the current relationship status of the actor as she seemingly plans to spend the day with herself.

The clip is now viral across entertainment pages and social users have been giving interesting responses to the V-Day plans of the actor.

Being the social media darling that she is, Hania Aamir boasts a massive following on the photo and video sharing application, Instagram, where she keeps her fans updated with OOTDs, glimpses of travel adventures as well as her professional endeavours.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, she was last seen in the superhit drama serial ‘Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha’, alongside A-list actors Wahaj Ali and Zaviyar Nauman.