As soon as the final results are received, Nawaz Sharif will give a victory speech: Maryam Nawaz

Lahore: (Web Desk) Pakistan Muslim League (N) chief organizer Maryam Nawaz has said that Nawaz Sharif will give a victory speech as soon as the final results are received.

Maryam Nawaz, in her message on the social media website X, said that contrary to the false impression created by a section of the media last night, our party has emerged as the single largest party in the center and Punjab. has been

The vice-president of Muslim League-N added that some results are awaited, as soon as the final results are received, Mian Nawaz Sharif will go to the headquarters of Muslim League-N for the victory speech.

It should be noted that earlier, Senator Ishaq Dar said that according to the election results and the data compiled by the election cell of Muslim League (N), Muslim League (N) is the single largest political party in the National Assembly and Punjab. It is emerging as the party with a clear majority in the Assembly