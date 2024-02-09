PM lauds ‘high voter turnout’

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Thursday congratulated the nation over the successful conduct of general elections and said the high voter turnout was a clear indication of public commitment to shaping the country’s future.

“The participation and enthusiasm of the people of Pakistan have been the cornerstone of this democratic exercise. The high voter turnout is a clear indication of public commitment to shaping the future of our country,” the prime minister wrote on his X handle.

He appreciated the efforts of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), interim provincial governments, armed forces, civil armed forces, police, law enforcement agencies, election staff, media and all those institutions and individuals who contributed to the conduct of the free and fair elections.

PM Kakar said that the momentous occasion was not just a testament to the resilience and strength of the country’s democratic processes but also the indomitable spirit of the Pakistani people.

He said that the voices, expressed through the votes, would contribute to the fortification of the country’s democracy, and for that, the people of Pakistan deserved every bit of appreciation. The premier said that despite few incidents of terrorism in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, the efforts of armed forces, civil armed forces, LEAs, civilian administration and ECP for conducting free and fair elections across the country were commendable.

“Their unwavering commitment to their duties has been instrumental in the smooth conduct of the elections.”