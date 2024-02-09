MQM-P likely to make big gains in Karachi

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) was leading the race for a majority of NA seats in Karachi, according to unofficial results. Its candidates, including Mustafa Kamal, Khaid Maqbool Siddiqui and Farroq Sattar were leading the race on their respective seats when this story was written. Meanwhile, in a first complete unofficial results of any constituency, former Sindh Chief Minister and PPP candidate Syed Murad Ali Shah emerged victorious from PS-77. Syed Murad Ali Shah secured 67513 votes followed by GDA’s Roshan Ali who bagged 7000 votes However, the PPP was leading the race in most of the provincial assembly seats, according to unconfirmed results. The general elections were closed across the Sindh province including Karachi, like other parts of the country after the time ended in line with the announcement of the provincial election commission of Sindh on Thursday. Earlier, the voting began in the general elections 2024 from 8 am and ended at 5 pm in the province. According to the Provincial Election Commissioner Sindh Sharifullah, after 5 pm the voters already present on the premises of polling stations could exercise their right to vote. He said that the media should not telecast or publish any unofficial results of the general elections till 6 pm.