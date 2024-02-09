349 foreign journalists monitor polling

Hundreds of foreign media journalists and observers were present across Pakistan to monitor the polling process on Thursday. As many as 349 journalists from various countries were seen covering the round of general elections. The presence was particularly visible in Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi. In addition, 103 observers from several governmental and non-governmental bodies were also given the charge to monitor the polling process in Rawalpindi/Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi. The presence of 60 Pakistan-based and 43 foreign observers was also seen inside various polling stations where they directly monitored the polling process. In total, 452 journalists and observers were a part of the entire process. No anomaly has yet been reported by these outlets. The freedom to report whatsoever they found on the ground stood far away from the controversial stance of some political lobbyists who had, for months, criticised the caretaker setup for not conducting elections in a transparent manner. Two weeks ago, caretaker minister for information Murtaza Solangi had said in a press conference that Pakistan was actively going through hundreds of media applications for accreditation to report on polls.