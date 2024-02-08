IG orders continuous security monitoring during vote count

Punjab Police ensured foolproof security arrangements in all the districts of the province including the provincial capital on the occasion of Election 2024, at all the polling stations and sensitive places of the province, Punjab police personnel remained on high alert and performed their duties very diligently, full security was provided to all the voters, polling staff, citizens due to which the polling process continued in a peaceful and transparent manner throughout the province.

Punjab police personnel helped the disabled and elderly people who came to the polling stations to cast their votes. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that more than 1 lakh 30 thousand officers and personnel, including women personnel, performed election security duties. All control rooms of the Punjab Police established at the provincial, regional and district levels reviewed the election process and all the situations moment by moment. More than 32 thousand CCTV cameras were used to monitor the election process, While RPOs, CPOs, DPOs remained present in the field and kept reviewing the security and traffic arrangements. IG Punjab said that for the general elections, effective measures have been taken to maintain the flow of traffic on all highways and public places. Indiscriminate actions were taken against display of weapons, aerial firing, fighting, sabotaging the election process and violation of Article 144.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that Punjab Police has ensured measures under comprehensive strategy for election security and the police officers remained in contact with all institutions including security agencies, armed forces, district administration, Strict surveillance was continued at the border areas check posts to prevent and repulse anti-national and evil elements. Additional personnel, Dolphin Force, Quick Response and other teams have been deployed at 5577 highly sensitive polling stations. Dr. Usman Anwar personally monitored the security arrangements for the election 2024. Punjab Police ensured the compliance of the code of conduct of the Election Commission and in this regard, operations will continue as per the law until the election process is completed. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that Punjab Police is fully prepared for post-election security arrangements, security has been increased across the province including Lahore, any nefarious attempt by anti-peace elements will not be allowed to succeed.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that the police teams will remain at the duty points till all the polling process is over, and no effort will be spared in maintaining the atmosphere of peace and order. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar directed high alert security during the vote counting process. IG Punjab directed to ensure law enforcement in all constituencies of general elections. Aerial firing, display of weapons is prohibited, immediate action was ensured on violation. IG Punjab directed to keep a close watch on the evil elements and suspects, tighten up security on check posts, Dolphin Squad, PRU and Elite teams have increased patrolling around camp offices and important locations.

Meanwhile, Dr Usman Anwar cast his vote along with monitoring the security situation of Election 2024. Dr Usman Anwar exercised his right to vote for NA 128, PP 165 in Sunder Lahore area. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar casted his vote at Government Primary School Baja Nagar Sunder Lahore. IG Punjab also reviewed the security arrangements by visiting various polling stations in the provincial capital.