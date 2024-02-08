West Indies stars set to shine in Australia T20 clash

West Indies big guns are set to give Australia a crucial test as the sides ramp up preparations for the T20 World Cup. Star talents Jason Holder, Nicholas Pooran and Andre Russell are among those joining the Caribbean side for the three-game series, beginninng in Hobart on Friday night. It’s one of six straight T20s the Australians play in coming weeks, heading to New Zealand for another series, before individuals take part in the IPL between March and May. Australia expect a much fiercer test from the tourists in the shorter format, after flogging them 3-0 in ODI action. “They’ve got world-class players coming back,” middle-order batter Matthew Wade said. “If you look through their line-up, there’s guys that have done well in franchise cricket over a long period of time. “They’re a completely different beast in T20s, that’s kind of where they’ve made their name a lot of these guys in the last four or five years.