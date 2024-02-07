Today, February 8 is the most important day in the history of Pakistan because, on this day, the 14th general elections will be held in the country in which Pakistan People’s Party,

Muslim League (N), Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Isthakam Pakistan Party, Muslim League (Q), Tehreek-e-Labeek Pakistan, Jamiat Ulema Islam, MQM, Jamaat-e-Islami along with independent candidates are also participating.

Today, the people will choose their leaders with the power of their votes, who will celebrate their victory and reach the national and provincial assemblies. Workers of Pakistan People’s Party, Muslim League-N and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf, who will participate in today’s election as independent candidates, three major parties are facing each other and it is expected that they will face each other.

It is between the lion and the free citizens, it is just to see who will win and who will lose. Keeping in front of a bitter past, this is what is seen at the moment that the tiger, the arrow and the missing bat, are fighting. By the way, the position of Muslim League (N) in Punjab is visible and at the same time, PML-N has also joined the Istahkam-e-Pakistan Party and has adjusted the seats so that there is stability in the place where the PML-N candidates are in the field.

PTI candidates also think that their silent vote bank is very large.

The candidates of the party are for their support and where the people of IPP are standing, the PML-N is standing side by side with them. In NA 128, the Candidate of IPP Aon Ch is standing with the full support of the (N)League. Their opponent, the independent candidate PTI leader Salman Akram Raja is also in the field. In the same way,

IPP President Abdul Aleem Khan is also in the field with the support of the PML-N. has come down and his rival PTI leader has resigned from his constituency NA 117 in favour of Aleem Khan. Aleem Khan is also in the field from the provincial constituency PP 149 Lahore and is also an aspirant for the Chief Ministership.

Similarly, PTI candidates are also in the field from every constituency, although they are participating in this election as independent candidates. Who can Jahangir Tareen’s plane take after the election? In the NA 127, constituency of Lahore, a big competition has been seen on one side Chairman People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and on the other side former President Rafiq Tarar’s grandson and PMLN Candidate Atta Tarar is in the field and working day and night to convince the voters in some way.

Similarly, PTI candidates also think that their silent vote bank is very large and even today the number of Imran Khan’s fans is not less, to which they will win their seats and will surprise their opponent.

TLP has its religious vote bank, which will spoil the vote bank of all the other parties. In terms of winning seats, they have not been able to get enough success so far, but in each seat, they can get from five thousand to twenty-five thirty thousand votes. They have the capacity and maybe this time also in Punjab and Karachi. Their vote in Karachi may create problems for MQM (Pakistan). In 2018, they damaged the Muslim League (N) in Punjab, this time let’s see who gets more damage.

As for PTI, general elections are going to be held today “minus” Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, but surprisingly, the speed with which former Prime Minister Imran Khan is being punished one after another is very serious. Questions of nature have been raised.

It seems that their difficulties are going to increase. However, they have the right to appeal. In this unusual background, to what extent the “independent” candidate nominated by PTI will be able to win the election? Its focus is on this missing voter, how many per cent will they vote today when they reach the polling station, this is their real political test.

We are going through a very difficult situation and the turnout in such an election is likely to be very low. Surprisingly, PPP has fielded more candidates than in the past and Zardari’s “chess board” has Sindh in the first place and Balochistan in the second.

Apparently, at the moment election 2024 is showing some results after minus PTI, minus Bat and minus founder chairman. No. 1, Muslim League (N) No. 2, PPP, No. 3 independent candidate, No. 4, Muthida Qaumi Movement (MQM) Pakistan. No. 5 other parties.

In the post-February 8 political tussle, the Sharif brothers will be in a better position to form governments at the Center and in Punjab, while Asif Zardari is with independent candidates and other parties including the Muslim League (Q), Balochistan National Party and others. Together they can create difficulties for the “Sharifs Brothers”.

The writer is a freelance columnist.