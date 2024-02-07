Turbulent Times

Violence, both ahead of general elections and on the day of polling, has become an unfortunate part of the routine. But no matter how many times we may have been at this crossroads, visuals of bombs ripping through packed political offices and frightening people about the cost of daring to exercise their right to the franchise are heart-wrenching every single time.

With at least 28 killed in back-back blasts in Balochistan, a tragic grenade attack shattering pre-poll excitement in Karachi and unknown assailants throwing grenades at a polling station in Mastung, the optics are terrifying. Although authorities claim to be keeping a vigilant eye on the situation, emphasising that all security measures are in place and the state would do everything it can to prevent further untoward incidents, the turbulence has already pounded down the front door. Anxiety will hang heavy in the air today as Pakistanis head to their respective polling stations, eyeing everyone as a suspect, every unknown object as a weapon. It can only be hoped that the foul smell of blood would not intensify.

Threats from militant groups appear more ready than ever to orchestrate a gory spectacle of their tenacity. There have been numerous attacks on political candidates and workers already. The situation could not be any worse in provinces of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan where these outfits are on a killing spree. The law enforcement authorities should remain committed to their prime responsibility: maintaining peace and protecting lives.

The innumerable sacrifices they have rendered to foil terror bids and ensure the safety of masses without caring for their own lives cannot be stressed enough but as the enemy gets stronger, so does the need for constant vigilance and timely, befitting action. Although the constitution and the election act do not allow anyone to be distracted from their duties in a bid to carry out some secondary agendas, any misstep at this critical juncture would be tantamount to leaving the front door open and deliberately placing the valuables in plain sight. Let the masses feel the safety they need to be a part of a crucial exercise that would determine the future of their lives and their livelihoods. *