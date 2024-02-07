Electoral violence: 28 killed in Balochistan

At least 28 people were killed and scores injured in twin bomb explosions in Balochistan’s Pishin and Qilla Saifullah districts on Wednesday, raising concerns over security in the lead-up to tomorrow’s elections.

The blast in Pishin targeted the election campaign office of independent candidate Asfandyar Khan Kakar in the Khanozai Tehsil of Pishin district, in PB-47 constituency of Pishin district while the bombing in Qilla Saifullah occurred outside the election office of JUI-F.

The explosion in Pishin claimed the lives of at least 14 people and 10 people people succumbed to the terrorist attack in Qilla Saifullah.

Maulana Abdul Wasay, the JUI-F candidate from Qilla Saifullah, was present inside the party’s electoral office at the time of the explosion.

The attack came as political parties wrapped up their campaigning in the quiet period mandated by electoral rules the day before the election. Balochistan’s caretaker Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs Mir Zubair Khan Jamali took notice of the blast. Expressing regret over the deaths caused by the explosion, the minister sought a report from the deputy commissioner.

Security forces cordoned off the areas and emergency services initiated a rescue operation at both attack sites. The injured were shifted to nearby medical facilities. Balochistan Chief Minister Ali Mardan Khan Domki condemned the attacks and sought a report from the interior minister.

Domki maintained that the attacks were a “conspiracy to undermine the process of peaceful elections” and said the elements involved would be brought to justice. The chief minister added that all resources are being utilised to ensure the security of the people.

Urging the people not to be afraid, he asked the citizens of the province to exercise their democratic right on February 8. The explosions are the latest in a series of attacks targeting electoral offices and candidates in the rest of the province ahead of today’s general elections.

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar said that all efforts to sabotage tomorrow’s elections will be defeated.

Interim Interior Minister Gohar Ejaz strongly condemned the twin attacks in Balochistan and said he shared the grief of the families who lost their loved ones in the attack.

“Inciteful elements want to create chaos before the general elections and stop the public from exercising their right to vote,” said the minister in a post on X. He maintained that the government would not “let the evil intentions of the enemy succeed at any cost”.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also condemned the terrorist attacks in Pishin and Qilla Saifullah and added that those responsible would be brought to justice.

“Targeting innocent people is a barbaric act,” said Bilawal as he offered condolences to the families of the deceased.

PML-N President and former premier Shehbaz Sharif expressed grief and sorrow over the lives lost in the twin bombings and said these “cowardly terrorist attacks a few hours before the elections cannot dampen our spirits”.

He also prayed for the deceased and the affected families. A day earlier, two separate blasts rocked the Kech and Panjgur districts of Balochistan.

There were no immediate reports of any casualties but the explosions prompted apprehensions about security, as the country approached the February 8 elections.