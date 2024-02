Jemima Goldsmith, wife of PTI founder Imran Khan, posted a picture of her sons and urged people to vote and support the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-backed candidates in the general elections to be held today (February 8). She wrote in a post, “Tomorrow’s a huge day for Pakistan. Your vote is important. As soon as you’re able to, please post a photo or video saying “I voted PTI” with the hashtag #votePTI to show your support.” “Pakistan Zindabad,” she wrote in a post on X.