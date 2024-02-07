PML-N will rebuild country after coming to power: Virk

PML-N candidate for PP-137 Chaudhry Arshad Virk has said that Thursday’s sun will rise with the victory of the PML-N and Pakistan.

“Under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif, the country will be made stable and strong. Pakistan was destroyed by the so-called self-loathers who are today imprisoned in Adiala Jail. Pakistan has to become an Asian tiger. We will rebuild the country,” he alleged.

He said that the PTI did not launch a single project during its tenure. “The PML-N will pay special attention to education and training institutions in the country after coming to power.” Arshad Virk further said the PML-N leadership treats politics as worship. “Today we will set a new path. We have established numerous public welfare projects in our previous periods due to which the people are standing by the PML-N. Our first priority is to provide employment to the people.”

He added: “Imran Khan has done nothing for the youth. The PML-N has presented a manifesto for a better future for the youth of the country. The decision of the people is the PML-N and we will succeed with a two-thirds majority and take Pakistan forward under the leadership of Mian Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif. The PML-N has made immense sacrifices for the betterment of the country. Pakistan has been saved from default and is now on the road to development.”