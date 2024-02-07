PML-N will win over 100 seats in Punjab: Rana Tanveer

Senior PML-N leader candidate for NA-114 Rana Tanveer Hussain has said that his party will win more than 100 seats in Punjab, besides making big gains in Sindh, KP and Balochistan.

“After winning, they will go to the assembly with a clear majority and form the government,” he said, adding that the people have seen which party is causing chaos in the country. “The PTI is not well-wisher of the country and neither does it want elections in the country.” Rana Tanveer said that after forming the government, “we wish to take all the parties together because Pakistan needs a stable and strong economy at this time.”

Other PML-N candidates, including Rana Ahemd Attiq Anwar (NA-113), Ch Arshad Ali Virk (PP 137), Rana Majid Nawaz, general secretary youth wing Sheikhupura Rana Kashif Ur Rehman, Malik Nadeem Chuhan were also present on this occasion.

He further said that people will reject the PTI today. “Mian Nawaz Sharif will become the prime minister for the fourth time and we have made a major program for every sector which will give better employment to the unemployed youth.