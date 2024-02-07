Won’t allow terrorists to disrupt elections: Achakzai

Balochistan’s Caretaker Information Minister Jan Achakzai on Wednesday said that terrorists would not be allowed to disrupt the general elections. While talking to a private news channel, he condemned blasts in Qila Saifullah and Pishin, asserting the country’s resolve of preventing the terrorists to derail the electoral process. The elections would proceed as planned as the caretaker government was fully committed to the process, he added. The minister said,”The state will not bow down before any terrorist group or organization, rather it will chase them till their complete elimination.” app