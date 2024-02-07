Arooj Aftab talks about Grammys 2024

The Grammy Awards have left fans and performers alike with mixed emotions about the year ahead of them. Thanks to singer-cum-writer Arooj Aftab, the Grammy Awards have become a destination to return to since 2022.

Following the release of her album Vulture Prince in 2021, Aftab received nominations for Best Global Music Performance for her song Mohabbat and Best New Artist, the latter of which became her the first artist from Pakistan to win a Grammy.

After playing at the annual event and mesmerising the crowd with ‘Udhero Na’ starring Anoushka Shankar, the singer achieved another first for the nation last year.

The Brooklyn-born singer attended the celebrity-filled event at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles this year, looking stunning in all black. Aftab wore a loose button-down shirt that was left untucked and flared trousers with big platform heels. She accessorised her nearly monochromatic ensemble with a silk scarf that was quite thin and reached her knees.

Aftab did not disappoint those acquainted with the artist and her fondness for striking jackets. The singer added a black jacket with thick silver sequin stripes that were twisted into a diamond pattern.

She was prepared for her two nominations of the year, alongside Vijay Iyer and Shahzad Ismaily, for Shadow Forces and Love in Exile, respectively, in the Best Global Music Performance and Best Alternative Jazz Album categories. The glitter matched the prominent shoulder pads.

Even though she and her partners did not win the golden gramophone statuette for their most recent album, Aftab posted backstage candids to Instagram, giving fans a glimpse of an exciting night. Before the big reveal, the celebrity could be seen getting ready behind the vanity, showing off different parts of her ensemble.

Expressing her joy, the singer took to Instagram with a short note, “Thanks again #GRAMMYs, what an honour to receive two nominations in such beautiful categories, alongside many legendary artists,” Aftab penned. “Love in Exile explored the bleaker boundaries of society and the human condition. Love in Exile dreamt of a better place.”

“We need peace, safety, and equality for all peoples,” continued the singer, who has previously donned a sticker supporting the artists for a ceasefire in Gaza. A resolution and cease-fire are urgently needed. Aftab ended her email by wishing Iyer and Ismaily well and writing, “Blessings to everybody.” PS: New music is coming shortly.