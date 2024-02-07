Deepika reflects on her relationship with Shahrukh Khan

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone opened up on her relationship with veteran actor and ‘Pathaan’ co-star Shah Rukh Khan.

Deepika Padukone reportedly talked about her “precious and special bond” Shah Rukh Khan in an interview. The celebrity recalled her receiving career advice from the ‘Kal Ho Naa Ho’ star.

“He was the first person to tell me, amongst all of the wisdom that he was sharing with me,” the actress was quoted saying in India news agency Indian Express’ report. “He said, ‘Baby, always remember to work with people you know you’re going to have a good time with, where you know you’re going to enjoy yourself.’ Anyone who knows Shah Rukh knows that he’s full of wisdom and for me, that was a huge learning.

“Every day, you know something about something or the other, I’d keep learning. But this one thing really stayed with me.”

Deepika Padukone added that she used to receive her “daily doses of wisdom” when working with Shah Rukh Khan at the age of 21.

She added that they don’t get in touch but working with him is “precious” and “special” for her.

“We’re not in touch every day. I engage with him the most, obviously, when we’re working on a movie. But that hug, that look, is very special. What he and I share, or at least what I share with him, is extremely precious, extremely special. When I’m confused or if I’m stuck, I call him. He’s always there. If he’s going through something in his life. I will meet him somewhere and I’ll say, ‘I know. I understand’,” she concluded.

It is pertinent to mention that Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s first on-screen collaboration was in ‘Om Shanti Om.’ They worked together in ‘Chennai Express,’ ‘Happy New Year,’ ‘Zero,’ ‘Pathaan’ and ‘Jawan.’