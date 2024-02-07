Kubra reveals she was uncomfortable in doing item song

In an interview, Kubra Khan has revealed that she was uncomfortable in doing an item song, but she had to do it for it was the demand of a scene.

She said she continued to tear during and at the end of the scene.

Recently, she appeared in an interview with Yasir Hussain, where she shared insights into the backstory of the item song “Dharak Bharak” from the movie Superstar.

Kubra Khan expressed regret, admitting she was unaware it was an item song when she agreed to perform it.

Initially, she was informed it was a cameo alongside Bilal Ashraf, but upon arrival, she realised the nature of the song and felt uncomfortable.

She refused to wear revealing attire but still had to wear it because of the demand for an item number and found a scene where she was whistled by the men around her.

Kubra Khan, the talented actress from Pakistan, has graced both television and film screens with her presence, starring in numerous successful serials such as Muqabil, Alif, Alif Allah Aur Insaan, Sang E Mar Mar, Sinf E Aahan, Sang E Mah and Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay.

She made her debut in the popular film Na Maloom Afraad after being discovered by director Nabeel Qureshi on Facebook.

Kubra Khan also showcased her skills in London Nahi Jaunga and received praise for her performance in the recent hit serial Jannat Se Aagay.

Yasir Hussain also recounted an embarrassing incident from a public show where a young girl sang inappropriate lyrics from his movie, causing discomfort for the hosts.