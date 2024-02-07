Blast outside the office of an independent candidate in Pishin, 15 people were killed

15 people were killed as a result of an explosion outside the office of an independent candidate in Khanuzai area of Pishin district of Balochistan province.

According to sources, the explosion in PB 47 in Khanuzai took place outside the office of election candidate Asfandyar Kakar.

According to the hospital authorities, more than 30 people were injured in the blast and have been transferred to Tehsil Hospital Khanuzai.

According to the health secretary, emergency has been imposed in the hospitals of Quetta and additional staff has been called.

On the other hand, the Election Commission has taken notice of this incident and has sought an immediate report from the Chief Secretary and IG Balochistan.

According to the spokesperson of the Election Commission, it has been directed that immediate action should be taken against those involved in these incidents.

The explosion happened in a motorcycle.

Later, independent candidate Asfandyar Kakar while talking to Media said that the explosion happened in a motorcycle outside my election office, 8 workers were martyred and more than 18 were injured.

Asfandyar Kakar said that the names of the polling agents were being finalized in the election office.