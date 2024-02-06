Bilawal blames veterans for economic woes

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari launched a scathing critique of his political rivals without naming them, accusing senior and veteran politicians of damaging Pakistan’s democracy, economy, and federation due to their stubbornness and ego.

Addressing a rally in Larkana, Bilawal lamented the old politicians who, he claimed, know nothing beyond hatred and division. He accused them of endangering the country with their politics of hatred and turning politics into personal enmity. “They have turned politics into abuse, and the entire country is disappointed,” he added.

“Is it our fate to repeatedly witness these faces?” he questioned, attributing the country’s economic woes to the ego and stubbornness of these senior politicians. “Due to their personal enmity, our economy, democracy, and federation have suffered,” he asserted.

Without naming PML-N supreme leader Nawaz Sharif, the former foreign minister said that a person wants to become prime minister for the fourth time. However, he added, due to his stubbornness, the people suffered.

“Inflation, unemployment, and poverty have reached historical levels, but he doesn’t care about them; his concern lies only in securing his position of power,” he added.

He criticised PML-N, saying, “It has become part of the past and is playing its last innings. We have seen what they can do. They say something else before becoming prime minister, and after becoming prime minister, they do something else.” Bilawal expressed gratitude to the people of Larkana upon his return home after leading a nationwide campaign. He said, “The loyalty shown by the people to me, my family, and my party is recorded in history.”

“The people of Larkana,” he said, “when they produce a prime minister, the entire country progresses, becomes a nuclear power, and leads the Muslim Ummah.”