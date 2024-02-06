Amnesty urges uninterrupted internet access

Amnesty International, in collaboration with several other human rights organisations, on Tuesday issued a call to authorities in Pakistan, urging them to guarantee uninterrupted access to the internet and digital communication platforms for all citizens across the country during the upcoming elections. The appeal comes in response to a statement made by Caretaker Interior Minister Gohar Ejaz earlier in the day, acknowledging the possibility of internet disruptions and shutdowns during Thursday’s polls. Expressing concern over the potential limitations on internet access, Amnesty International underscored the importance of upholding the right to freedom of expression and ensuring that citizens can freely share and access information online. In light of these developments, the rights organisations specifically call upon Prime Minister Anwarul Haq Kakar and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to take proactive measures to guarantee full internet access and social media usage throughout the election period. The ability to access the internet and utilise social media platforms is vital for citizens to participate in democratic processes, engage in informed discourse, and exercise their fundamental rights. Amnesty International and its partners emphasised that any disruptions to internet access during the election would not only undermine the democratic process but also impede the ability of citizens to access crucial information and express their viewpoints freely.