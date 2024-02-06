Bushra Bibi petitions IHC to serve jail sentence at Adiala

PTI founder Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi on Tuesday filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking the annulment of the notification to turn the former premier’s Banigala residence into a sub-jail for the former first lady and ordering her transfer to Adiala jail.

Bushra following her 14-year conviction in the Toshakhana case and her detention at Banigala, requested in her petition to annul the state’s January 31 notification of turning Imran’s residence into a sub-jail for Bushra at the request of the jail superintendent.

The petition named Islamabad’s chief commissioner, the Adiala jail superintendent, the inspector general (IG) of Punjab prisons and the state as respondents in the case.

She further mentioned that all citizens are equal in eyes of law, stating that other political workers are in jails with ordinary prisoners. “My transfer to Banigala Sub Jail after having me wait for 11 hours after the sentencing is against equal rights”, she added.

“After 9pm, the petitioner was informed that she had to be shifted to another jail to serve her sentence, and later Bushra was brought to the Banigala residence. It was informed later that Imran’s house had been declared a sub-jail,” it added. The petition highlighted that no such request was made by Bushra in this regard, and she wished to spend her detention at Adiala jail.

The couple was sentenced to 14 years in jail in the Toshakhana reference last week on charges of retaining expensive jewellery after paying a nominal price.

The accountability court also slapped a fine of Rs787 million each on the accused individuals in what is being described as the most swiftly concluded trial in courts’ history.