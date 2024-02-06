Elections 2024

In a last-ditch effort to make a convincing case to the masses, Tuesday saw political parties try every card in the book to spell a convincing end to their election campaigns. The deadline had been announced a while ago.

No more canvassing once the clock strikes midnight. But even when the campaigneering was in full swing, sentiments appeared dampened. The political landscape leading up to the elections witnessed a lack of enthusiasm from smaller parties, leaving the contest to appear as a three-way fight. Although the situation improved dramatically towards the end, there was an undeniable difference when compared to the last electoral exercises. The PML-N, being perceived as the “favoured” party, held an advantage, particularly in areas where local politics play a significant role.

Meanwhile, the PPP sought hard to regain the ground it lost a decade ago. Forced out of the competition, the PTI aims to capitalize on public discontent with the status quo and position itself as the alternative choice. Predicting the outcome of these elections is still very challenging, as each party has its strengths and weaknesses. While the PML-N and PPP may have advantages on paper, the PTI claims to enjoy an unprecedented appeal factor among the youth.

Just like always, the path to power in Pakistan lies through Punjab. The province holds a significant number of seats in the National Assembly, making it a decisive battleground for political parties. The PML-N is aiming to break out of central Punjab and expand its influence in the north and south. The PPP, on the other hand, seeks to regain lost ground in the province, while the PTI is determined to make its mark.

These elections promise to be a contest that will be remembered for a long time. It can only be hoped that the management of the election day activities would rewrite headlines but for all the right reasons. *