Mobile, internet services to remain operational on Feb 8: CM Punjab

Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi chaired an important meeting at the Chief Minister’s Office to discuss election arrangements in the province. Addressing the attendees, Naqvi emphasized that internet and mobile services will remain operational throughout the province on election day without interruption.

He instructed for the commencement of city cleaning activities immediately after dawn on February 9, with banners and posters to be removed from all areas by the end of the day. Secretaries concerned were tasked with monitoring the removal process and reporting the completion of the task by evening on February 9. Highlighting the importance of transparency, Naqvi urged district administrative officers to actively oversee election duties in the field. He noted the installation of 32,000 CCTV cameras at polling stations and emphasized the need to complete the installation by midnight. Naqvi commended the Punjab government for saving 1 billion rupees in the procurement of CCTV cameras.

Emphasizing adherence to SOPs and the Election Commission’s code of conduct, Naqvi directed for the activation of control rooms and the establishment of an efficient complaint redressal mechanism. He stressed that ensuring peaceful and fair elections is a national responsibility, urging everyone to work together as a team. The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Punjab, Inspector General Police, Provincial Election Commissioner, Additional Chief Secretary, Interior Secretary, Secretaries from Local Government, Transport, Finance, CCPO, MD Punjab Safe Cities Authority, Commissioner Lahore, Deputy Commissioner, and other officials.

Divisional Commissioners, RPOs, DPOs, and District Returning Officers from across Punjab participated in the meeting via video link. The IG Punjab provided a briefing on security arrangements for polling day across the province, while divisional commissioners briefed Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi and the Provincial Election Commissioner on polling day arrangements.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi inaugurated the long-awaited Gujranwala Teaching Hospital, marking a significant milestone after years of delay in its construction. The CM inspected various sections and enquired the patients about the facilities. Incomplete hospitals have been swiftly completed alongside the upgradation of medical facilities. Modern facilities have been provided at the hospital, he added. Provincial Ministers Javed Akram, Amer Mir, Azfar Ali Nasir, Bilal Afzal, chief secretary, IGP and others were present.

Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi undertook an extensive tour of Services Hospital, overseeing various construction projects. He instructed for the expedited completion of the hospital’s front façade and set deadlines for finishing the basement and ground floor. Additionally, he directed the Punjab Horticulture Authority (PHA) to transform the vacant area into a lawn and urged for the swift establishment of a lab and diagnostic center adjacent to the Services Hospital. This cutting-edge facility is expected to boost the hospital’s revenue. During his visit to the Punjab Institute of Cardiology’s lab and diagnostic center under construction, the CM mandated its completion by the end of the month, equipped with modern testing equipment. He stressed the importance of providing comfortable seating arrangements and ensuring the appointment of skilled professionals.

Provincial Ministers Mansoor Qadir, Jamal Nasir, health secretaries, secretary C&W, commissioner, DG PHA and others were present. In a remarkable feat of efficiency, a longstanding project to construct police residences was completed in a mere 41 days. An event was organized to hand over the keys to these apartments to the police officers. Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi inaugurated the newly built police apartments at Qurban Lines, named “One Lahore”.

During his address to the audience, CM Naqvi underscored the significance of addressing the longstanding issue of police accommodations and expressed his satisfaction with the exceptional quality of the completed apartments. He commended the tireless efforts of the C&W department, along with other contributing teams, for achieving the remarkable feat of completing the apartments within an unprecedented timeframe. Highlighting the government’s commitment to enhancing police welfare, CM Naqvi announced plans for the construction of an additional 313 houses for policemen, assuring the availability of funds for these projects.

Furthermore, CM Naqvi acknowledged the distinguished tenure of IG Usman Anwar, recognizing the clear distinction between the period before and during his leadership. He praised the dedicated efforts of the team during both timelines and extended his heartfelt congratulations to the police officers, wishing them continued success in their endeavors.

Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi attended the ceremony of Lahore Biennale 3 held at Al Hamra. Naqvi toured the exhibition “From the Mountains to the Sea” organized by the Biennale Foundation, where he was briefed by the Foundation’s Curator, John Tan, regarding the exhibition’s aims and objectives. He also engaged with ceramics and miniature displays, and viewed hydrography videos addressing water scarcity issues.