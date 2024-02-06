Osimhen is an injury concern for Nigeria

ABIDJAN: Nigeria star Victor Osimhen did not travel with the rest of the squad on Monday for its Africa Cup of Nations semifinal with South Africa.

Osimhen missed the team´s flight from Abidjan to Bouaké for Wednesday´s game because of abdominal discomfort, the Super Eagles said on X, formerly known as twitter.

“Team medics confirmed that he has been placed under close watch with a member of the medical team staying behind in Abidjan with him. If cleared by tomorrow morning, he will join the rest of the squad before 5 p.m.” the team said.

Osimhen has only scored one goal in the tournament, but the Napoli star´s tireless performances have played a large role in Nigeria getting to the semifinals for a record-equaling 16th time in its 20 appearance. Only seven-time champion Egypt has played as many semifinals, though the Pharaohs have played in 26 tournaments.

Wednesday´s game against the Bafana Bafana is a repeat of the semifinal in 2000, when Nigeria won 2-0 in Lagos.

Nigeria won the last of its three titles in 2013, while South Africa´s only win came in 1996. Host country Ivory Coast is playing Congo in the other semifinal.