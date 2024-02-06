Grammy Awards 2024 red carpet fashion

There were plenty of mic-drop fashion moments at the 2024 Grammys. When stars like Dua Lipa, Victoria Monét, Paris Jackson, Joni Mitchell, Doja Cat and more arrived at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 4, they turned the red carpet into a runway. And they certainly weren’t afraid to crank up the volume when it came to style.

For Dua, her custom Courreges gown “just makes me feel very strong,” the artist, who also wore Tiffany & Co. jewellery, told Live From E!: 2024 Grammys host Laverne Cox of the metal number. “I feel ready for my night.”

Plus, Céline Dion made a rare appearance, Miley Cyrus walked her first red carpet in 10 months, dropping jaws in a custom dress by John Galliano for Maison Margiela.

Meanwhile, on the carpet, Taylor Swift seemed to hint at a Reputation re-release with her custom Schiaparelli look. However, during the ceremony, while nabbing her 13th trophy, she surprised fans and announced she’s dropping a whole new album, The Tortured Poets Department, on April 19.

Of course, those were just some of the high notes of music’s biggest night, hosted by Trevor Noah. There were also the awards.

While SZA-who, heading into the night, led the pack with nine nominations-took home the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance award alongside Phoebe Bridgers, Billie Eilish won Best Song Written for Visual Media for “What Was I Made for.” Meanwhile, Miley nabbed her very first Grammy. But she almost missed the moment entirely.

“I just got stuck in the rain and traffic,” she said as she collected her Best Pop Solo Performance award, “and thought I was gonna miss this.”

In fact, she was actually pulling double duty, as she also performed “Flowers.” And while up on stage, she absolutely called out the audience for simply nodding their heads along. As she told the crowd, “Why you acting like you don’t know this song?”

And she wasn’t the only one take the stage by storm.

SZA, Billie and Olivia Rodrigo all rocked the microphone along with artists like Billy Joel, U2, Travis Scott and Luke Combs.

And they weren’t the only big names fans got to see at the event as Oprah Winfrey, Meryl Streep, Lenny Kravitz, Christina Aguilera, Lionel Richie, Maluma, Mark Ronson, Taylor Tomlinson and Samara Joy among others were all in attendance. And if you didn’t get an invite to the soirée, no worries.