Searches for ice bath explode

Analysis of Google search data reveals that searches for ‘Ice bath’ exploded 536% – the highest level in internet history worldwide.

This comes as many people, including celebrities, have turned to using ice baths to carry out their goals for the new year.

The analysis by health and wellness website Fitness Brand reveals that searches for ‘Ice bath’ and ‘Ice baths’ have exploded by 245% and 268% in the past five years worldwide, an unprecedented increase in people looking to start using ice baths. In the past 20 years, searches have skyrocketed for ‘ice bath’ by 536% worldwide.

The data also reveals that searches for ‘cold plunge tub’ is also at an all-time high, with searches skyrocketing by 177% over the past 12 months across the globe.

Many celebrities have delved into using ice baths for various benefits, such as Chris Hemsworth’s routine involving an ice bath in the morning and a post-workout sauna to maximising his muscle recovery and growth. Lady Gaga uses ice baths for post-performance to help manage chronic pain, fatigue and sleep issues as she battles with fibromyalgia. Hailey Bieber has previously taken to TikTok to promote her series of cold plunges, with the latest plunge video captioned, ‘Cold plunging has helped me a lot with anxiety and overall mood.’

The celebrity-influenced trend has people globally searching for what well-being ice baths provide, with searches for ‘ice bath benefits’ up by 334% in the last five years.

William Taft, Certified by the American Sports and Fitness Association (ASFA), CEO of Fitness Brand, commented on the findings:

“This year has seen a massive increase in celebrities using ice baths for various reasons. It’s interesting to see such an immense spike in searches in January for people considering making it their new resolution goal and implementing it into their routine. These findings offer a fascinating insight into how new trending health resolutions can be influenced from celebrity culture.

“Ice bath benefits can include improved circulation, reduced inflammation, boosted immune system, mental resilience, improved sleep patterns and enhanced muscle recovery. It’s essential to consult your doctor before taking a cold plunge to see if it would personally work for yourself or if you are undergoing any medical treatment.”