Bilawal Bhutto’s election eligibility challenged in the Supreme Court two days before the election

The eligibility of Chairman People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in the elections was challenged in the Supreme Court two days before the election.

A citizen named Shah Muhammad Zaman filed an appeal in the Supreme Court against Bilawal Bhutto.

The position adopted in the appeal is that Bilawal Bhutto is the chairman of the Pakistan People’s Party whose election symbol is a sword, while he is participating in the elections on the ticket of the People’s Party parliamentarians and the symbol of the arrow.

According to the Election Act, a person cannot be a member of two parties at the same time, the Sindh High Court did not properly review the law.

In the appeal, it has been requested that Bilawal Bhutto be prevented from contesting the elections on the sign of the arrow by annulling the decision of the Sindh High Court.