Today is the last day of the election campaign, delivery of ballot papers and other materials across the country is complete

Lahore: (Web Desk) Today is the last day of the election campaign for the general elections to be held on February 8, 2024. Candidates of all political parties will try hard to persuade the voters till 12:00 pm.

According to the spokesperson of the Election Commission, legal action will be taken in case of violation after the election campaign period is over, original ID card is required to cast vote, voting can also be done on expired ID card.

The spokesman has said that the employees of the Election Commission fulfilled the important responsibility through their hard work and systematic planning in a limited time. Completed this work on time so that all the voters can participate in the national elections in an efficient and orderly manner.

The Election Commission has arranged 7 lakh ballot boxes for elections across the country, while more than 276 thousand polling booths will be established for voting, two ballot boxes will be kept at each polling booth, one ballot box for the National Assembly and In the second, there will be vote casts for the provincial assembly.

5 lakh 52 thousand ballot boxes will be used across the country while one and a half lakh will be kept in reserve, another ballot box will be provided when the ballot box is full, the printing of ballot papers has been completed, security, transport, communication at the provincial level. And the emergency plan is also ready.

On the other hand, Punjab Police conducted full dress rehearsal of security, traffic and logistics arrangements in all regions and districts of the province including Lahore, safe delivery of election materials, deployment of police personnel at polling stations and clusters, monitoring of CCTV cameras. Reviewed.

During the rehearsal, special checkpoints, search and sweep operations were conducted throughout the province, police officers reviewed the overall law and order situation of the rehearsal to keep the polling process peaceful, and also gave a briefing about the responsibilities of the personnel posted on polling duty. went

Flag marches were also organized under the leadership of supervisory officers in all districts including Lahore. District police, dolphin squad, police response unit, elite force, traffic police mobiles and jawans participated in the flag marches.

FAFN released a report on the ratio of registered voters of national and provincial assemblies, according to which NA 67 Hafizabad has the highest number of 8,10,723 registered voters, NA 244 constituency has the lowest number of 1 lakh 55 votes. There are 824 thousand.

The report said that the largest National Assembly constituency in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is NA 18 Haripur, the number of registered voters in NA 18 Haripur is 7 lakh 24 thousand 915, the lowest in NA 12 Kohistan in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. There are 96 thousand 125 voters.

According to the data, NA-209 Sanghar is the largest constituency in Sindh in terms of voters, NA-209 Sanghar has 677,638 registered voters, Sindh NA-244 Karachi has the least 155,824. There are voters, NA 255 in Balochistan has the highest number of 532 thousand 537 voters.

Fafan further said that the least number of registered voters in Punjab is 310,116 in NA 124 Lahore, NA 47 is the largest constituency in Islamabad with 433,202 voters, NA 48 In terms of voters, it is a small constituency where there are 292 thousand 380 voters while in Balochistan NA 264 Quetta has the least number of 196 thousand 752 registered voters.