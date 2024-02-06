How will the “Election Management System” of the Election Commission work?

Islamabad (Web Desk) How will the Election Management System (EMS) of the Election Commission of Pakistan work despite the lack of internet connection across the country? This question has been answered by Colonel Muhammad Saad Ali who is the project director of EMS which is to be used for collecting and tabulating the results of the upcoming general elections.

He said that our EMS is not run on internet but intranet which means we have set up a private network for Election Commission which is spread all over the country and it includes PTCL and Other companies have been hired.

He clarified that three laptops have been kept for each provincial assembly constituency and four for the National Assembly constituency in the entire country.

When asked how EMS will work without internet, he said that when the connection is broken, the laptops will continue to work in offline mode on the local area network (LAN) and that Laptops will be available in the office of each Returning Officer.

He said that the progressive results will be shown to the public through multimedia on a laptop, these results will be displayed at a prominent place and from here the public will also be able to see the process of collecting the results.

The Presiding Officers will take pictures and send the results to the Returning Officers as well as on mobiles.

This will reveal the location from where the photo was sent as well as the time the photo was sent. And if there is no connectivity, the image will be saved automatically and as soon as the connection is restored, the image will reach its destination. And if the form is not submitted for 45 hours then forensics will be available.