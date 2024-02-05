PM, COAS condemn Indian actions in IIOJK

Prime Minister of Pakistan Anwarul Haq Kakar, Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Chaudhry Anwaarul Haq, and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir visited Muzaffarabad to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day on Monday, a solemn occasion to express unwavering support for the people of Kashmir.

The dignitaries commenced their visit by laying a floral wreath at the Martyrs’ Monument at Jammu and Kashmir Monument Muzaffarabad, paying tribute to the supreme sacrifices of the martyrs.

The civil-military leadership of the country emphasised the remarkable fortitude, resilience, and steadfast faith displayed by the Kashmiri people in the face of relentless brutality from Indian occupation forces in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

In a statement released by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the military’s media wing, the leaders voiced concerns over the brewing humanitarian and security crises in IIOJK, which pose a serious threat to regional peace and stability.

Pakistan pledged its unwavering support to the Kashmiris in their just struggle for the inalienable right to self-determination, in accordance with the resolutions of the United Nations Security Council.

The leaders accused India of attempting to alter the demography of IIOJK through illegal administrative measures and draconian laws, asserting that such actions cannot suppress the Kashmiri people’s determination to achieve their legitimate objectives.

COAS General Munir, after the visit to the monument, proceeded to inspect the troops deployed on the front lines along the Line of Control (LOC) in Sarian Sector. He praised the operational readiness, high morale, and effective response of the troops to Indian ceasefire violations (CFVs).

Addressing the troops, Gen Munir reiterated that any aggression or violation of Pakistan’s territorial sovereignty would be met with full national resolve and military might. He emphasised that the Pakistan Army is well-prepared to respond effectively to the entire threat spectrum.

General Munir also condemned Indian state-sponsored terrorism in Pakistan, highlighting its expansion to heinous targeting of Pakistani citizens on Pakistani soil. He expressed concerns about India’s blatant disregard for international law and norms, noting that several countries around the world are openly calling out India, exposing its sham credentials. The COAS concluded by stating that Pakistan will continue to expose all such attempts and ensure the security of its citizens. His visit was marked by a warm reception from Commander Rawalpindi Corps upon arrival. The events in Muzaffarabad underlined Pakistan’s steadfast commitment to the Kashmir cause and its resolve to address regional challenges with strength and diplomacy.

Earlier, Kakar that the final and just solution of the Kashmir issue is only possible under a UN-brokered plebiscite and as per United Nations Security Council resolutions.

In a meeting with Azad Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwaarul Haq and Speaker of AJK Legislative Assembly Chaudhry Latif Akbar after reaching Muzaffarabad on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day, the premier said the entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with its Kashmiri brethren.