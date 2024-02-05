ECP refutes reports on postal ballot papers numbers

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) swiftly dispelled rumours on Monday circulating on social media regarding postal ballot papers, categorically dismissing the claims as false and baseless.

In an official statement, the ECP addressed the misleading propaganda and clarified the procedures surrounding postal ballots.

Contrary to the misinformation being spread, the ECP stressed that the number of postal ballot papers of the candidates mentioned in the false news is inaccurate.

The electoral watchdog assured the public that the integrity of the electoral process remains intact, with stringent measures in place to ensure transparency.

According to the ECP statement, the Returning Officer (RO) conducts the postal ballot count during the official counting process in the presence of election agents.

The statement further outlined that after the counting, the ballot papers are included in the final result, maintaining the transparency and fairness of the electoral proceedings.

Moreover, the election commission urged the public to rely on official statements and updates from authorized sources.