Indus Water Treaty and Region’s Peace

Indus River has been the lifeline of the populace of the subcontinent for years. The Indus waterway emerges from the foot of the Himalayas entering Kashmir and goes a long way to the Arabian Sea while passing Punjab. The Indus River is a vital resource for people in Pakistan and India.

In 1960, both countries concluded the ‘Indus Water Treaty (IWT),’ brokered by the World Bank. The treaty was an effort to address the issue of water sharing between Pakistan and India. It reflected a successful progressive move towards peaceful coexistence. As per the treaty, Pakistan was awarded the control of rivers Indus, Chenab and Jhelum. However, in passing years, India has tried to sabotage the treaty. India has built Salal and Baglihar dams on river Chenab, and Kishanganga on river Jhelum.

These acts by India are an outright violation of Indus Water Treaty. It is a theft of Pakistan’s share of water. It is a practical manifestation of India’s adversarial approach targeted at making Pakistan food insecure. The decrease in the flow of river waters will severely impact crop production in Pakistan. Pakistan has objected to India’s illegal building of dams on Chenab and Jhelum.

The IWT should be updated to incorporate data-sharing regarding climate change and the division of tradeable items from the river system.

Indian Premier Narendra Modi’s statement on reevaluating the Indus Water Treaty reflects India’s intention to utilize its water resources as leverage in response to ongoing tension with Pakistan. In January 2023 the Indian government sent a notice to Pakistan to modify Indus Water Treaty.

The notice shows the intention of India to take a tough stance on the treaty by renegotiating the terms of the agreement. Furthermore, India also externalizes the prohibition of mediation by any Third party even the World Bank. India has threatened to revoke the treaty unilaterally if its illegal demands are not addressed. However, it is clearly stated in Indus Water Treaty that the treaty can only be amended or terminated if both the contracting parties have their consent. Any move contrary to this provision of Indus Water Treaty, the said party would be violating the treaty.

India’s unilateral move to change the IWT will be a grave risk to Pakistan’s national security. Such an act will not only impact the Pakistan-India ties but will also be detrimental to the region’s peace. Therefore, it is imperative that the Indus Water Treaty be updated to incorporate data sharing regarding climate change and the division of tradeable items from the river system.

The Indus River system may be negatively impacted by climate change pressure in ways like widespread migration, broken agriculture supply networks, and energy shortages. There is not much communication or data exchange between the two countries on the Indus Water Treaty right now. An annual comprehensive report on the assessment of the river basin’s hydrological responses to climate change ought to be compiled by India and Pakistan.

The information may look at how human activity, shifts in land use, and climate change affect flow magnitudes numerically. It is also necessary to amend the treaty to allow the monetary valuation of resource ownership and management. Water and river resources could then be viewed as commodities that can be traded.

Preventing further escalation can be achieved through regular data exchange, periodic assessments of the treaty’s rules, and the division of tradeable products from the river system. Furthermore, to thwart any modification to the Indus Water Treaty unilaterally, Pakistan may choose to pursue bilateral diplomatic relations with India to preserve the current accord. Secondly, Pakistan may go to foreign agencies like the World Bank for help in mediating the conflict and upholding the treaty.

Thirdly, Pakistan needs to devise a policy to strengthen its water management. Last but not least, Pakistan can investigate and take legal measures to defend its rights under the treaty, including suing in international courts. Pakistan and India must have a positive discourse and cooperation to find a win-win solution that protects the Indus Water Treaty and their respective nation’s interests.

The writer is a freelance columnist.