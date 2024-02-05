Election Diary: Manifestoes and Specially-Abled

That we have miles to go before truly embracing each and every one of us as an integral part of the fabric does not need to be said out loud. But some occasions serve to push the dagger further in, rotating it through and through, and making our ideals a laughing stock. As Pakistan gears up for the upcoming general elections, it is disheartening to observe the lack of inclusion and representation of disabled citizens within the political landscape.

Despite the fact that disabled individuals make up a significant portion of the population, political parties have largely failed to address their needs and concerns in their manifestoes.

It is unfortunate that political parties, who claim to represent the interests of all citizens, have failed to prioritize the needs of this significant demographic.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), approximately 15 per cent of the world’s population lives with some form of disability. In Pakistan, this translates to roughly 29 million people who are often overlooked and marginalized. It is unfortunate that political parties, who claim to represent the interests of all citizens, have failed to prioritize the needs of this significant demographic.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N):

PML-N’s manifesto falls short of addressing the needs of the disabled. While the party acknowledges the importance of disability rights, it lacks concrete plans and reforms to improve the lives and inclusion of disabled individuals in various aspects of society.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP):

PPP’s manifesto also fails to prioritize the rights and inclusion of disabled citizens. While the party has historically championed social justice and equality, it falls short in providing specific plans and policies to improve the lives of disabled individuals and ensure their active participation in politics.

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P):

MQM-P, known for representing the urban population of Karachi, also lacks a comprehensive plan for the inclusion and empowerment of disabled citizens. The party’s manifesto lacks specific initiatives to address the challenges faced by the specially-abled community.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI):

PTI’s manifesto for the general elections lacks specific plans and initiatives for the disabled community. The party’s failure to address the concerns and rights of disabled citizens raises questions about their commitment to inclusivity and equal representation.

Political parties must recognize the importance of inclusivity, representation, and empowerment of disabled citizens. The lack of specific plans and reforms for the specially-abled community in the party manifestoes is an indication of the urgent need for change.

1. Developing comprehensive policies: Parties should formulate clear policies that address the needs of disabled individuals in areas such as education, employment, healthcare, and accessibility.

2. Promoting accessibility: Political rallies, meetings, and events should be made accessible to disabled citizens, ensuring their participation and engagement in the political process.

3. Encouraging representation: Parties should actively seek disabled individuals to join their ranks and encourage them to participate in decision-making processes, ensuring their voices are heard.

4. Collaborating with disability rights organizations: Political parties should collaborate with disability rights organizations to gain a deeper understanding of the challenges faced by disabled citizens and develop effective solutions.

If being honest, there isn’t much these people want other than acceptability and an honest-to-God chance to succeed. Most of the time, ensuring they are respected is enough because they have the resilience and determination to achieve the rest.

But all this is likely to remain wishful thinking. For starters, none of the parties seemed interested in the rehabilitation and welfare of those with disabilities despite knowing them to be a reliable vote bank. No special arrangements could be seen by any party to cater to them in the jalsagahs or rallies. While election season should ideally come as a much-needed gush of fresh air where politicians try to woo all members of the electorate, those with special abilities languished in some dark, secluded corner. The lack of inclusivity and representation of disabled citizens in the manifestoes of major political parties in Pakistan is a concerning issue that demands immediate attention. It is crucial for political parties to recognize the rights and needs of disabled individuals, and prioritize their inclusion and representation in the political landscape. The upcoming general elections provide an opportunity for all political parties to rectify this oversight and work towards creating a society that truly values and empowers all its citizens, regardless of their abilities.

The writer is OpEd Editor (Daily Times) and can be reached at durenayab786@gmail.com. She tweets @DureAkram