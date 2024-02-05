IPP’s priority is ‘restoration’ of institutions: Aleem

President Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) and Candidate for national and provincial assemblies Abdul Aleem Khan has said that the restoration of national institutions and the protection of employees and pensioners will be their first priority so that the country’s economy can be built on a strong foundation.

Khan addressed a large public gathering at Griffon Ground where he said that “we have entered the field considering politics as a form of worship. Our lives are attached with the poor people and the reception given by the citizens in the election campaign was memorable.” He added that the day of February 8 will set a new path for the glorious future of the country. There is no doubt that the common man is worried about the prices of electricity bills and petrol which will be compensated by giving 300 free units of electricity, he added.

He said that for the past 22 years, he has been serving the masses on the platform of Abdul Aleem Khan Foundation and working even in those areas too where he has never took part in the election. He said that we should contribute to the process of minimizing the hardships of the people as much as we can share. Abdul Aleem Khan said that in PP 149, his network provides welfare services by collecting door-to-door data and now there will be no school or mosque left in this constituency without a water filtration plant and new bathrooms. He thanked the citizens for participating in large numbers in the gathering and assured that this relationship is unbreakable.

In the public meeting held at Griffon Ground citizens participated from various union councils of PP 149 participated in groups, while Ex MPA Shoaib Siddiqui addressed and said that every house of this constituency prays for Abdul Aleem Khan from the heart as they are being provided with the best possible services including monthly financial assistance from the Foundation which are irreplaceable.

Abdul Aleem Khan said, “My constituency is like my family… I am their partner in pain and suffering.” Late at night, Abdul Aleem Khan addressed the big election meeting organized by the Candidate Provincial Assembly Sami Ullah Khan in PP 145 of NA 117, where he once again reiterated that in the next 5 years Shahdrah will be freed from the deprivations that they are facing from the last two decades.

Khan said that with good intentions and hard work the situation can be changed and we can give better results with less resources. Meanwhile, Abdul Aleem Khan expressed solidarity with the Kashmiri brothers regarding February 5 and said that the violation of human rights and genocide in this Valley is regrettable. Freedom is the right of Kashmiris and the United Nations and international organizations should stop the atrocities in Kashmir, he added. Abdul Aleem Khan said that the usurpation and inhumane behavior of India, which claims to be secular, on Kashmir is deplorable, while Pakistan Army has always tried to handle the issue of Kashmir with tolerance and understanding.