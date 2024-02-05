NHMP organizes Kashmir Day rally

National Highway and Motorway Police Beat 11 Organized Kashmir Solidarity Day rally.

In which for public awareness, under the leadership of Admin National Highway and Motorway Police Altaf Abdullah, officers of Beat 11 on GT Road. Kashmiri flags were distributed among the people after setting up a camp. Well-known social personality Syed Zahid Gilani, Chairman Muthida Press Club Syed Qasim Ali Shah, Senior Patrolling Officer Riaz Bhatti, Senior Patrolling Officer Rana Asadullah, Zeeshan Haider and others were present on this occasion.

Addressing the rally, Admin Altaf Abdullah said that we have sent a message to the world that Kashmir is the aorta of Pakistan and we are absolutely not behind in any issue of Kashmir. Pakistani institutions, including the Pakistani government, will not compromise on Kashmir in any way and will not sit silent on the atrocities on Kashmir. He said that our sympathies are with Kashmiris. India has been committing atrocities on Kashmiris since 1947. We will continue to fight for the freedom of Kashmir till the end.