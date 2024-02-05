Sajal hops on viral ‘Me at 21’ trend

A-list actor Sajal Aly hopped on the viral ‘Me at 21’ trend on Instagram and shared a bunch of throwback pictures.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Saturday evening, Sajal Aly was the latest celebrity to join the throwback pictures bandwagon, with clicks from her post-teenage days.

“When I was 20,” she wrote in the caption of the four-picture gallery and added a single face with sunglasses emoji. The throwback clicks, probably from her college days, see the ‘Kuch Ankahi’ star flaunting her big, carefree smile on that innocent face.

Thousands of her followers as well as showbiz fellows liked the viral picture post and dropped lovely comments.

Reacting to the visuals, her Indian best friend, actor Sonam Bajwa wrote, “Most beautiful,” with a red heart emoji. While actor-model Sadaf Kanwal dubbed her ‘Masoom (innocent)’ in the comments section.

Many users also argued that Aly, 30, looks like she is still in her 20s.

On the work front, Sajal Aly had quite a year in 2023, starting with the release of her long-anticipated British rom-com ‘What’s Love Got to Do with It?’, followed by the mega success of her maiden TV outing of 2023, ‘Kuch Ankahi’, co-starring Shehryar Munawar and Bilal Abbas Khan.