Juhi Chawla reveals Aamir Khan gave her ‘the cheapest gift’

Actor Juhi Chawla recently graced an episode of the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11.

Her stunning career in Bollywood was celebrated with a special episode, titled ‘Jashn Juhi Ka’. The episode was a heartfelt tribute to the actor’s contributions to Indian cinema, and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 finalists were seen performing on her ’90s hits. During the episode, Juhi also shared anecdotes about her professional and personal life.

Juhi Chawla has shared the screen space with Mr Perfectinist Aamir Khan in several films. After winning the 1984 Miss India beauty pageant, Juhi made her acting debut with a brief appearance in the film 1986 film Sultanat, but it was the 1988-released film Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, along with Aamir Khan, which gave her a breakthrough.

Juhi and Aamir also did other films like Hum Hai Rahi Pyar Ke, Daulat Ki Jung, Love Love Love, Ishq, Andaz Apna Apna and Darr among others.

During the recent episode of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, Juhi shared funny anecdotes about the actor. Farah Khan, who is one of the judges of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 11, asked Juhi about the cheapest gift she has received from any celebrity. Juhi candidly said, “You want me to say the name? It was Aamir Khan.”

Juhi added, “This was when we had just become stars. It was my birthday and, in the evening, Aamir called and said he would come home. He came home to wish me and everyone in my house was excited. He sat and removed a small chocolate for me and said that is my gift.”

Juhi also shared how while shooting for Ishq, Ajay Devgn and Aamir, ‘despite their straight face and innocent appearances’, would continuously play pranks on the set. Juhi shared about a new assistant director (AD) on set, and whenever he came to give the clap for a shot, Ajay and Aamir would poke him and the clapboard would shake. As a result, the AD would often get scolded by the director, Indra Kumar. Juhi also shared how sometimes they would even erase the markings for the shot. Each time, the AD would be scolded by our director, unaware that it was actually Aamir and Ajay who were behind the mischief. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 is judged by Farah Khan, Arshad Warsi and Malaika Arora.