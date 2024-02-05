Oil records biggest weekly loss of over 7pc since November

Oil futures recorded their biggest weekly loss since November last week after making their biggest weekly gain since October in the preceding week, amid prospects of a pause in the Israel-Gaza war and a weakening fuel demand outlook. Major global benchmark Brent ended the week lower by 7.44 percent. Brent, the international benchmark for two-thirds of the world’s oil, fell to $77.33 a barrel from $83.55 a barrel during the week under review, showing a decrease of $6.22 on a week-on-week (WoW) basis. Other global benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI), the main oil benchmark for North America, also closed the week lower to $72.28 from $78.01 a barrel, registering a weekly decrease of $5.73 (-7.35 percent). Earlier, oil prices posted the first monthly gain in January since September as the US and Iran stand on the brink of a more direct confrontation in the Middle East. WTI and Brent rose 5.86 percent and 6.06 percent in January. Both benchmarks shed more than 10 percent in 2023 on a year-on-year basis. Meanwhile, fighting in Gaza continued, after the mediator Qatar said on Thursday that Hamas had given its “initial” support to a potential deal for an exchange of hostages and prisoners during a pause in hostilities.